Majority of anti-vax propaganda created by just 12 influencers, says research

Two-thirds of anti-vax propaganda posted online and to social media is created by just 12 so-called influencers, new research has found. Differing from those people who label themselves vaccine-hesitant, anti-vaxxers usually use aggressive methods to push others not to get certain jabs that are designed to help prevent disease.

The list was compiled by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) and found most of the figures, who claim to be political or medical leaders, are based in America, reports Sky News.

The research was used to inform social media platforms of how widespread the different material is and this led to some of the posts being removed. However, many articles and videos still remain available to view now. Critics of the harsh methods say that they believe loopholes are being exploited by the creators. If the anti-vax propaganda is published under a different name or on a page hosted by another user, their content is not removed.

Imran Ahmed, the chief executive of the CCDH, told Sky News that social media giants “bear none of the cost for the content” they host, including dangerous material which can drive users to their platforms. He called on the companies to do more to remove it quickly, amid fears that those left unvaccinated remained more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection and, crucially, hospitalisation.

Mr Ahmed said that the creators of the anti-vax propaganda are skilled in marketing and using search functions to spread their message, linking to more generic wellness and health posts first before moving into vaccination issues. Mr Ahmed said the algorithms used by social media platforms then fed people more and more similar content until they see it frequently while online – thus normalising the opinions.

“All the platforms care about is content that people will spend time on so they can serve them adverts at the same time… they are reluctant to take any credible action,” he said.

Ed Stubbs, a teacher who developed a package of lessons designed to tackle vaccine hesitancy in schools, said that because young people spent so much time online they could easily find themselves watching a lot of anti-vax propaganda and content. “Young people obviously look on social media, they see quite a lot of jokes on Instagram and Tik Tok, things like ‘I got my vaccine and then this happened to me’,” he said.

“They are jokes and the students would even tell me and be laughing while they say them, but it still has an effect on them and instead of vaccines being something quite dull, boring, and necessary, it’s something that is controversial, weird and slightly alarming.”

Mr Stubbs added that labelling people who are vaccine-hesitant as anti-vaxxers can be dangerous, especially in schools, as it drives discussion underground and gives teachers less opportunity to open up conversations which could encourage uptake. He said discussions must remain open and non-judgemental in order to counteract anti-vax propaganda.

