“Los Pachenca” crime boss arrested in Madrid

The Guardia Civil have arrested a Colombian citizen believed to the crime boss of the organised crime group, “Los Pachenca”.

The suspect, 41-year-old FCC, is known in Colombia as “Pinocho” or “El Ganadero”. He is wanted in Colombia and was arrested on an extradition warrant for homicide and for belonging to a criminal organisation.

The arrest was carried out in collaboration with the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and INTERPOL (DIJIN), the Colombian National Police and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Pinocho rose to power after the arrest of several of his predecessors, his 18 years of criminal history and strong ties to other criminal groups such as “Los Mellizos” and the “Frente Resistencia Tayrona” standing him in good stead with other members.

He is wanted for amongst other crimes, the killing of an environmentalist and for coordinating drug trafficking under the command of Hernán Giraldo, alias “El Patron de la Sierra”, considered by the same authorities to be responsible for several cases of sexual abuse of minors in Colombia.

FCC was extradited to the United States in 2008 where he served a four-year sentence for drug trafficking. After returning to his native country, he led an apparently normal life, until he learned that the Colombian authorities intended to formally accuse him and, under the pretext of having received threats against his life, he left the country, finally taking refuge in Spain.

Investigators have kept FCC’s close friends and relatives under surveillance for some time, resulting in his arrest when he was sighted meeting someone in Brunete, Madrid.

“The Pachencas”

“Los Pachencas” have their origins in the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia. Like other criminal groups such as the well-known Clan del Golfo, they have the common aim of controlling drug trafficking in different areas of Colombia. That often leads to conflict between the two who dispute control of the Colombian Caribbean in terms of drug trafficking.

In addition to controlling drug trafficking, “Los Pachencas” also profit financially from extortion of merchants and residents of certain tourist areas with permanent income, as well as from the sale of land, forcing their owners to sell it and charging commissions for it.

FCC is accused in its country of the murder of an environmental activist leader, a group faces constant threats from criminal factions in Colombia. Sadly cases like the recent murder of a teenager 14-year-old who led an indigenous youth association in defence of their lands, events that caused great social commotion in the South American country and for which two members of the FARC were arrested by the Colombian authorities.

The detainee has been placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction number six of the National High Court, which has ordered prison for him this morning.

Police efforts have once again paid off with the notorious crime boss arrested in Madrid, an arrest that may lead to more over time.

