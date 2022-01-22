Llano viewpoint to be rebuilt

The Carchuna and Calahonda viewpoint with its spectacular views across to the horizon, is undergoing major refurbishment. The site will be completely rebuilt and will have rest and leisure infrastructure added, including new walls, a pergola, street furniture and a telescope, allowing visitors to sit and enjoy the spot and the wonderful views.

A total of 80,000 euros is being invested in the refurbishment using funds from PFEA, with the new structure providing uninterrupted views to nearby coastal locations and urban centres out to the horizon.

Motril Mayor, Luisa María García Chamorro, congratulated the president of the ELA, Concepción Abarca saying: “It is a very visual work, which will be enjoyed by many people, from neighbours to athletes, and which undoubtedly contributes to enhancing the cultural and tourist dimension of the area”. The mayor highlighted the technical work carried out to start up this project: “not only has fantastic work been done, but it has served as an incentive to boost employment in the area”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.