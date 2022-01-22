Lab monkeys escape after truck transporting 100 animals crashes

Police in the US are searching for four lab monkeys that escaped after a truck carrying 100 of them was involved in a crash. The truck carrying the monkeys collided with a dump truck on Friday afternoon in Montour county, Pennsylvania state police trooper Andrea Pelachick told the Daily Item. Local news outlet WNEP said the crash happened along Route 54 just off Interstate 80 near Danville.

“The vehicle involved was following 100 monkeys, and when the crash occurred a handful of monkeys got out,” she said. WNEP releases the information that the lab monkeys were on the loose and that authorities were using a helicopter in the search for the animals.

Two have been located, but the authorities are still trying to catch them, the New York Times reports. Two others remain on the run and with temperatures plunging close to -20C overnight, there were concerns for the wellbeing of the primates. No injuries were reported in the crash, which happened at around 3.30 pm local time.

The long-tailed macaques are in demand for coronavirus vaccine research. Pelachick said: “We’re asking everyone to stay away from the monkeys.

“If they see one, call 911 immediately and get away from the monkey.”

