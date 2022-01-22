Katie Price ARRESTED on suspicion of breaching a restraining order

Katie Price has been arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order after “sending abusive messages to ex Kieran Hayler’s girlfriend.”

Katie Price has been arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order after “sending abusive messages to ex Kieran Hayler’s girlfriend,” and accusing him of raping an underage girl.

Sussex Police have said that a woman in her 40s was arrested in Partridge Green, West Sussex at around 12.15am last night, January 21.

A spokesman said a report was made at 5:45pm yesterday in relation to an apparent breach of a restraining order.

Price has been banned from contacting Mr Hayler’s girlfriend Michelle Penticost in a five-year restraining order imposed after she verbally abused her the playground of a school.

Price, an ex-glamour model, has accused her estranged husband of grooming and raping an underage girl in 2016.

The pair were divorced in 2018.

Former stripper Mr Hayler, 34, has denied the “false allegations” and said he will cooperate with police.

A spokesman of the force said: “At 5.45pm on Friday (21 January) police responded to a report that a suspect had breached their restraining order.”

“Officers arrested a woman in her 40s who remains in custody while enquiries are ongoing.”

Mr Hayler’s girlfriend Miss Penticost, 39, shared a message on Instagram reading: “Normal people don’t go around destroying other human beings” with the hashtag “#restrainingorder.”

Price has claimed that she contacted the police before the divorce and says the alleged victim has now come forward.

A spokesman said: “We are investigating a report that in 2016 a girl was raped by an adult male known to her at a location in West Sussex.”

“No arrest has been made at present. The girl is receiving support from specially trained officers.”

