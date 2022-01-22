Is your mobile toxic?

For years rumours have persisted about mobile technology and whether your mobile is toxic. A report from the Federal Office for Radiation Protection (BfS) in Germany, throws some light on the matter.

Radiation has become a part of everyday life with many of the gadgets in our homes emitting low levels. But for all the concern, have you ever looked to see whether your phone is safe?

Although radiation levels in phones get lower with each new model, some still emit levels that are considered unsafe by the German authorities and by the World Health Organisation (WHO). They do differ on one point though and that is what is considered a safe level, with Germany saying a SAR value of 0.6 several per kilogram is considered low radiation, and WHO indicates that the recommended limit is two watts per kilogram,

The term ‘SAR’ refers to the specific absorption rate of smartphones that emit radiation in watts per kilogram.

BfS have evaluated more than 3,807 units, here are some of the more popular phone results.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra – 0.55 watts per kilogram.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite – 0.89 watts per kilogram.

iPhone 13 mini – 0.97 several per kilogram.

iPhone 13 – 0.98 watts per kilogram.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max – 0.99 watts per kilogram.

Sony Xperia A2 Plus – 1.41 watts per kilogram.

Google’s Pixel 3A XL – 1.39 watts per kilogram.

Google’s Pixel 4A – 1.37 watts per kilogram.

Samsung Galaxy A12 – 1.38 watts per kilogram

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G – 1.23 watts per kilogram

The bad boy in the range is the Motorola Edge, which emits an intensity of 1.79 watts per kilogram.

You can check if your phone is toxic by visiting BfS.

