Investigation underway into drones flying over Alhaurin de la Torre prison

Two drones were spotted hovering above Alhaurin de la Torre prison on two consecutive days this week



An investigation is underway at the Alhaurin de la Torre Penitentiary Centre, in the province Malaga, after two drones were observed flying over the facility on two consecutive days this past week.

Subsequent searches conducted in the inmates’ cells uncovered 200 grams of hashish and three mobile phones, specifically iPhones. As a result, five prisoners have been moved to the solitary confinement wing of the penitentiary.

Prison sources informed Europa Press that the discovery of the prohibited items is being linked to the appearance of the two drones that were spotted circulating over the Alhaurin de la Torre prison this week.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In 2021 alone, a total of 14 incidents were recorded by Penitentiary Institutions involving drones being detected flying over Spanish prisons. In most cases, these flights were known to have been made with the intention of circumventing security control.

According to the investigation of the officials of this Malaga facility, this was what happened in Alhaurin de la Torre. Prison guards had the support of the canine unit to carry out the inspections in the cells, as reported by 101tv.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.