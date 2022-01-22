A group of experts is being brought together by the mayor’s office in Nerja, to advise the city on the management of its historical heritage.

Mayor José Alberto Armijo made the announcement following a meeting with the historian Francisco Capilla and the director of the Museum of Nerja, Juan Bautista Salado. Armijo said the group will have the right experience and training needed in managing the city’s heritage effectively, working together with Department of Culture.

Armijo said: “We are going to set up this advisory group with which we begin a new stage of greater involvement and commitment to the historical heritage of our town, to promote policies relating to its management and promotion.” He went on to say highlight the need to initiate the development of the first Municipal Historical Heritage Management Plan.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



At the same meeting the application to declare the Hermitage of Our Lady of Angustias in Nerja an asset of cultural interest was discussed and addressed ahead of the meeting with the General Director of Historical and Documentary Heritage of the Ministry of Culture of the Andalusian Government on Friday, January 21st.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.