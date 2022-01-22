Highly radicalised jihadist group arrested in Algeciras and Murcia

Spanish security forces have arrested the leader of a strongly radicalised jihadist group in Algeciras, along with another three members in Murcia. They allegedly considered themselves ‘soldiers of the caliphate’, and possessed a large amount of extremely harsh propaganda material.

As reported by the National Police this Friday, January 21, the ringleader, who had found and indoctrinated the other three, has already been placed in provisional prison, by order of a judge of the National Court.

Their investigation, which culminated last Tuesday 17 with the arrests, began eighteen months ago. Experts in the fight against terrorism had detected an individual aligned with the postulates of the Islamic State (IS). He was spreading radical material on social networks, with violent, jihadist content.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As reported by police sources, the leader is an individual known for his extreme radicalism, who had formed a closed and exclusive group. At first, he exercised the functions of a religious reference, but later went on to indoctrinate in the most radical and violent postulates of IS.

He is known to have regularly held clandestine meetings with this group, in which they viewed terrorist material, and criticized Western society.

Officers carried out five searches, four in homes, and another in a freight truck, in which numerous electronic devices were intervened. Investigators voiced their surprise at the large amount of violent radical content that the main suspect handled for his indoctrination work, which clearly represented a serious threat to public safety, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

🚩 Detenido en #Algeciras (#Cádiz) el líder de un grupo #yihadista cuyos miembros se consideraban "soldados del califato" Han sido arrestadas también otras tres personas en #Murcia que habían sido captadas y adoctrinadas por él #SomosTuPolicía pic.twitter.com/pEUrrIH39j — Policía Nacional (@policia) January 21, 2022



___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.