Heavy-handed payback for man involved in Cuevas del Almanzora fight

THE Guardia Civil arrested four people charged with holding a 29-year-old male captive in a settling of accounts.

The four allegedly smashed down the door of the victim’s Cuevas del Almanzora home, dragging him out in broad daylight in front of witnesses and passers-by on Christmas Day.

After a formal complaint was lodged that same day with the Guardia Civil, their investigations led them three days later, on December 28, to the four men who had supposedly sought out the victim on account of a fight that had broken out on Christmas Eve.

They have now been charged with breaking and entering, false imprisonment and degrading treatment.