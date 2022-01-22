Heavy-handed payback for man involved in Cuevas del Almanzora fight

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Heavy-handed payback for man involved in Cuevas del Almanzora fight
CUEVAS ABDUCTION: Guardia Civil officers with one of the suspects Photo credit: Guardia Civil

THE Guardia Civil arrested four people charged with holding a 29-year-old male captive in a settling of accounts.

The four allegedly smashed down the door of the victim’s Cuevas del Almanzora home, dragging him out in broad daylight in front of witnesses and passers-by on Christmas Day.

After a formal complaint was lodged that same day with the Guardia Civil, their investigations led them three days later, on December 28, to the four men who had supposedly sought out the victim on account of a fight that had broken out on Christmas Eve.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

They have now been charged with breaking and entering, false imprisonment and degrading treatment.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here