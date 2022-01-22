Granada ambulance driver under investigation for arriving drunk 90 minutes late

An ambulance driver in Granada arrived 90 minutes late to pick up a patient, subsequently testing positive for alcohol



An ambulance driver in the province of Granada is under investigation, after arriving 90 minutes late to pick up a patient, and subsequently testing positive for alcohol. According to a report from Granada Local Police, the incident occurred last Thursday, January 20.

Court proceedings are reportedly being carried out against the driver, for an alleged crime against road safety, while providing an emergency service. The incident took place at 1.15pm, and the report said he was driving the vehicle “with an alcohol level in exhaled air greater than 0.15 mg/l, which is the maximum allowable level for professional drivers”.

Specifically, the driver produced his first breathalyser result of 0.62 mg/l at 1:41pm, followed by another of 0.65 mg/l at 1:53pm, as reported by the Granada Local Police.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A witness said they had observed the driver arriving at an emergency service callout to Calle Poeta Gracian, showing “obvious symptoms of being under the influence of alcoholic beverages”. Verbal statements given by witnesses at the scene reportedly stated that the ambulance “took a long time”, calculating that it had arrived approximately 90 minutes late.

The emergency service had been requested for an elderly 75-year-old person who was in a serious condition, and in need of transferring to the San Cecilio hospital of the PTS. They subsequently died shortly after entering the ambulance.

Granada Local Police have indicated that “the previous circumstances are unknown, and whether there is a direct relationship between the delay in providing the requested service and the consumption of alcoholic beverages by the technician”.

However, the circumstances stated by the witnesses, as well as the objective facts that are verified, seem to concur in this tragic event, as reported by granadadigital.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.