Government set to gag BBC over international spy reveal story

The Government and the BBC are set to go to court over a story the broadcaster wants to show which would reportedly identify a spy working overseas. The Telegraph has reported that the international spy reveal story would show the intelligence worker’s identity and it is understood they are assigned to a highly sensitive case.

Neither party would say what the content of the programme was, but both have confirmed the Government was seeking an injunction. In a statement, the BBC said: “The Attorney General has issued proceedings against the BBC with a view to obtaining an injunction to prevent publication of a proposed BBC news story.

“We are unable to comment further at this stage, beyond confirming that we would not pursue any story unless it was felt it was overwhelmingly in the public interest to do so and fully in line with the BBC’s editorial standards and values.”

The Attorney General’s Office added in a statement: “The Attorney General has made an application against the BBC.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further while proceedings are ongoing.”

The Telegraph has reported that the High Court hearing regarding the international spy reveal story will take place on Thursday 27 January.

This new source of tension between the BBC and the Government comes in a week when there have already been harsh words exchanged by both organisations over the new licence fee freeze.

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries said on Sunday the next announcement about the fee “will be the last”, indicating a different funding model could be introduced from 2028.

She later announced the licence fee is to be frozen at £159 until 2024, after which it will rise in line with inflation for the following four years.

