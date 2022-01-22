Gabby Petito: Boyfriend of travel blogger “admitted her murder” in journal found with his body

The boyfriend of murdered travel blogger Gabby Petito “admitted responsibility” for her death in the journal found next to his body, according to reports by the FBI. Brian Laundrie shot himself a few weeks after Petito was found strangled in a Wyoming campground in September.

The couple had been on a cross-country road trip, which Petito had been covering on her Instagram page. The murder of Gabby Petito, 22, drew international media attention as her followers and other internet sleuths followed along with the case in real-time.

“The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie, 23, directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito,” FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement on Friday.

“The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family.”

He said all “logical investigative steps have been concluded” in the case.

In a statement, the Petito family thanked law enforcement for their investigation. They gave particular praise to the FBI’s Victim Services Department, which they said helped the “entire family navigate through the worst moments of their lives”.

The couple had been documenting their travels on social media before Laundrie returned alone to his family home in North Port, Florida, on 1 September without Gabby Petito. She was then reported missing by her mother after phone calls went unanswered. Her body was then found on 19 September.

Brian Laundrie had refused to cooperate with law enforcement, going to ground and being protected by his parents after returning home without Petito. The FBI had previously identified him as a “person of interest” in the case. Laundrie’s body was found in an area of the nature preserve that had previously been underwater, the FBI said. He was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, along with the journal, a revolver and a backpack.

A lawyer representing Laundrie’s family said the case “has caused enormous emotional pain and suffering to all who loved either or both” Petito and Laundrie.

“We can only hope that with today’s closure of the case each family can begin to heal and move forward and find peace in and with the memories of their children. May Gabby and Brian both rest in peace.”

