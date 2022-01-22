COVID vaccines do NOT cause infertility, study confirms

A study has confirmed that the COVID vaccines do not cause infertility in men or women, although men who become infected with the virus can experience a temporary reduction in fertility.

A study performed at the School of Public Health at Boston University, United States, has concluded that vaccination against COVID-19 does not have a harmful effect on the fertility of either men or women, but men who become infected with the virus may experience a temporary reduction in fertility.

The results of the study were published in the American Journal of Epidemiology. The research was done on couples who hoped to conceive and did not find any link between vaccination against COVID-19 and fertility in couples who received vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Janssen.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



On the other hand, the results did indicate that men who become infected with COVID-19 may experience a temporary reduction in fertility, which could be avoided by getting vaccinated.

“Many reproductive-aged individuals have cited concerns about fertility as a reason for remaining unvaccinated. Our study shows, for the first time, that COVID-19 vaccination in either partner is unrelated to fertility among couples trying to conceive through intercourse. Time-to-pregnancy was very similar regardless of vaccination status,” explained the main author of the study, Dr. Amelia Wesselink.

The researchers analysed data from 2,126 women from the United States and Canada who were trying to conceive and followed them from preconception to six months postpartum. The participants gave information about lifestyle, medical factors and their partners, and they were followed in the study until November 2021.

The researchers calculated the probability of conception of each woman for each menstrual cycle using the dates of the last menstrual period and the typical duration of the menstrual cycle.

The fertility rates of both male and female participants who received at least one dose of the vaccine were almost identical to those who were not vaccinated.

The additional analyses that considered the number of doses and the brand of the vaccine given, any history of infertility, occupation and geographical region also did not indicate any effect of vaccination on fertility.

Even though infection with COVID-19 was not strongly associated with fertility, the men who tested positive for COVID-19 did have reduced fertility in comparison to those who had never tested positive. This data backs previous investigations that have found links between COVID-19 in men and low quality of sperm and other reproductive dysfunctions.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.