Company investigated for dumping toxic waste onto Guadalmedina riverbed in Malaga

A company is being investigated for reportedly dumping toxic waste onto the Guadalmedina riverbed in the town of El Alcaide in the municipality of Casabermeja, Malaga. The Local Police and the Nature Protection Service are in charge of the investigation.

On Wednesday, January 19, the residents of the town of El Alcaide notified the authorities when they detected material that contained harmful substances on the Guadalmedina riverbed.

The material dumped by the company, located in Colmenar, appears to have consisted of toxic substances, including a 20-kg tank of anti-corrosive oil, dangerous waste and around 50 boxes of powdered paint for metals.

The incident was judged to be a crime against the environment, and the owner was obliged to remove the material from the riverbed, stated the Local Police of Casabermeja.

They could also face a fine of between 3,000 to 60,000 euros.

Mario Bermúdez, from the Local Police, said that “thanks to the fast response of both security bodies, there has not been a serious environmental impact on the quality of the water and soil, nor has there been a risk to the equilibrium of the natural systems”.

