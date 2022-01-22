Cáritas Mallorca launches a vendor course for the unemployed

Cáritas Mallorca has launched a new sales course with the aim of training ten previously unemployed people and enabling their entry into the labour market within this sector. Caritas has partnered with the Incorpera group to promote this training.

The course has a total of 200 hours, combining theoretical parts with non-work practices to give an all-round education in their training. Cáritas Mallorca and the Incorpora Baleares group have promoted the course together with the collaboration of the DIY company, home decoration and gardening, Bauhaus.

In the training, different theoretical contents are worked with other essential practical aspects to gain full knowledge of the seller’s occupation. The initiative takes place from Monday to Friday at Cáritas Mallorca and two days a week they visit the Bauhaus facilities to receive training from the company’s professionals there.

