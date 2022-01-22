A woman believed to be in her mid-40s is fighting for her life after the car she was travelling in fell from the flyover landing on the motorway below.

The car in which the woman was in fell from the flyover and landed upside down in traffic at around 10:35 yesterday morning. The incident happened on the bridge at the Bowburn interchange on the A1(M), in Durham.

The crash reportedly involved a red Vauxhall Astra.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The car travelling on the A177 flyover came off the bridge and landed upside-down on the central reservation of the A1.

The driver managed to get out of the upside-down car, however, the passenger was less fortunate.

The woman required being cut out of the wreckage and was then airlifted to hospital with “serious injuries.”

Durham Police confirmed that a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

DC Natalie Horner said: “We would like to appeal for anyone who witnessed this incident, particularly anyone who has dashcam footage of the crash or the moments leading up to it, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“We would also urge anyone who saw this vehicle being driven between 9am and 10.30am today, especially in the Sherburn Village area, to contact us.”

The Great North Air Ambulance attended the scene, alongside the North East Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for the Great North Air Ambulance, who attended the scene, said: “Two patients were taken to hospital for further treatment.”

“The first patient was taken by road to the University Hospital North Durham (UHND), and the second patient was flown to the Royal Victoria Infirmary Major Trauma Centre (RVI MTC).”

Both the A1(M) and the A177 remain closed in both directions.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.