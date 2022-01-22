Benagalbón patron saint festivities

The town of Benagalbón has announced that it is going ahead with its patron saint festivities in honor of the Virgen de la Candelaria from February 2nd to the 6th.

According to the organisers, Virgen de La Candelaria Mayordomos Association, the program of activities will include amongst others musical performances, children’s characters, comedy, processions, paella and the traditional lunch for the elderly.

The celebrations begin with a fair on Wednesday, January 2nd from 10am, a public holiday in Rincón de la Victoria. The fair will be accompanied by a flowered reveille and a brass band. Musical performances will commence from 1pm. The following day will see the lunch for the elderly take place along with a Copla performance.

Paella day takes place on Friday the 4th at 2pm, with those attending treated to performances by a variety of artists including the Bud Spencer Band.

On the 5th there are performances for the children, comedians, a horse race and a procession.

The festivities close on Sunday the 6th with the main procession from 7pm, which will then be followed by a fireworks display.

