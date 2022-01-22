BBC axe EastEnders episodes in the USA

The BBC has left fans of EastEnders in the USA seething after the broadcaster took the decision to axe episodes, even though what they are being shown is more than a decade behind the UK.

Although viewers in the UK are treated to new episodes of the soap every week, they are only shown once a week in the USA resulting in the series falling way behind. The BBC has said that it can “no longer hand over” the later episodes to the PBS channel.

Eastenders fans are known to be fanatical in their support and many are devastated they won’t get their weekly dose, some saying it’s like losing contact with a dear friend or family member.

Michael Gordon, who is leading the fight to keep it on air in the United States, told The Sun: “There are lots of people from all walks of life who love it and it isn’t fair to simply stop it like this. I don’t want to miss 13 years of my favourite programme.”

A spokesperson for BBC Studios told the Mirror: “EastEnders episodes that have been carried by just a few public television stations in the U.S. are over 10 years behind current episodes playing out in the UK, and unfortunately, we are no longer able to make these older episodes available. We are aware this is disappointing news for fans. However, current episodes of EastEnders are available to watch on streaming service BritBox.”

The BBC has not given a reason whay it can no longer supply the older episodes of Eastenders to the USA channel PBS.

