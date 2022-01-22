ASHAL and Makro work together to improve Almeria province’s hospitality sector

ASHAL, which represents Almeria’s hospitality sector, has signed a collaboration agreement with the international cash and carry giant, Makro.

Both organisations are joining forces in a bid to assist the hospitality industry, providing solutions and services to improve conditions for owners and employees in the pandemic-hit sector.

Makro will provide digital services and advice for the province’s 400 businesses which belong to ASHAL and are linked to the hospitality trade, tourist accommodations and nightlife.

“We are very proud to be able to sign this agreement and to work together to revitalise the region’s hospitality activities,” said Victor Arcos, Makro’s area director for Almeria and Malaga provinces.

“As a distribution company that offers services and solutions, our aim is to provide professionals with everything they need.”

Meanwhile, ASHAL president Pedro Sanchez-Fortun Sanchez emphasised the importance of the agreement.

“This is an alliance which can help a sector that suffering on account of the pandemic, providing greater facilities to progress and achieve an innovative future,” Sanchez-Fortun said.