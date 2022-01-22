Anti-drugs operation snares eight people in Lucena and Torremolinos

An anti-drug operation carried out in the Malaga resort of Torremolinos, and the Cordoban municipality of Lucena, has culminated in eight arrests, and the seizure of nine kilos of cocaine.

These drugs had allegedly been acquired in large cities, and later cut to distribute among other vendors, or even to consumers. Five of those arrested have already been sent to prison.

‘Operation Mojito-Cocina’ began in July, when investigators learned that several residents of Lucena could be acquiring cocaine in large cities, to later cut it and sell it in their own municipality, and in Torremolinos, at retail.

The efforts of the investigators soon confirmed that it was an organisation dedicated to drug trafficking on a medium and small scale.

They had acquired six buildings in Lucena, and two more in Torremolinos. Two of these homes were converted into laboratories for the preparation and cutting of the drug, in order to maximise profits. Officers verified that the group stored the drug in different buildings for distribution later on, to other organisations.

With all the ends tied, the investigators proceeded to carry out searches in eight houses. This took place on December 23, and involved the arrest of eight people, along with nine kilos of cocaine. This means that 9,000 doses of the drug, with a market value of around €540,000, have been prevented from being placed on the market.

Five vehicles, a hydraulic press, a heat-sealing machine, and a great variety of tools for the preparation and cutting of the drug, among other effects, were also confiscated.

Among the vehicles, officers verified that some were heated, that is, that they had been modified with double bottoms, in which the narcotic substances were hidden during their transportation, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

