Almeria province goes viral at Fitur thanks to influencers

THE Costa de Almeria brand went viral during the Fitur international tourism fair in Madrid.

Four of Spain’s most popular influencers have been singing the province’s praises on the social networks during Fitur, arguably the world’s most important trade fair of its kind, held this year between January 19 and 23.

Laura Madrueño, a journalist who is also Telecinco’s weathergirl, commercial pilot Lucia Pombo together with Marta Carriedo and Tomas Paramo, who are business-owners, have millions of followers between them.

Thanks to their massive following, visits to the Almeria Diputacion’s own social media networks have increased by 500 per cent, revealed Fernando Gimenez, who heads the provincial council’s Tourism department.

“Influencers put us in touch with their millions of followers in an approachable and efficient way,” Gimenez said. “This is a public that ordinarily it would be complicated for us to reach.”

In recent years, the social media have become fundamental – and probably most influential – when tourists are choosing a holiday destination, he continued.

“With this operation we have succeeded in making ‘Costa de Almeria’ a fashionable holiday destination online,” Gimenez added.

Meanwhile, the Diputacion had also been practising an older form of networking, with important Fitur meetings, the provincial councillor revealed.

“We are getting very good sensations from them and we will go on working to make tourism a driving force that creates employment for Almeria province,” Gimenez pledged,