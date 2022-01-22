Adra town hall takes a further recycling step

ADRA town hall is taking the first steps towards installing brown recycling containers for organic biowaste.

Urban Cleaning councillor Jose Crespo, accompanied by municipal officials, spoke via video link with the firm that has been called in to draft a project scheme for introducing the system to Adra.

In time, this system of separating household food leftovers from other domestic rubbish will be obligatory for all municipalities, Crespo pointed out.

Once the organic refuse has been deposited and collected, it is taken to a plant where, in a process closely imitating nature, the compost is ready for use as fertiliser within 12 months, he explained.