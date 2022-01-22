Adra town hall takes a further recycling step

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Adra town hall takes a further recycling step
JOSE CRESPO: Adra’s Urban Cleaning councillors discusses new recycling scheme Photo credit: Adra town hall

ADRA town hall is taking the first steps towards installing brown recycling containers for organic biowaste.

Urban Cleaning councillor Jose Crespo, accompanied by municipal officials, spoke via video link with the firm that has been called in to draft a project scheme for introducing the system to Adra.

In time, this system of separating household food leftovers from other domestic rubbish will be obligatory for all municipalities, Crespo pointed out.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Once the organic refuse has been deposited and collected, it is taken to a plant where, in a process closely imitating nature, the compost is ready for use as fertiliser within 12 months, he explained.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here