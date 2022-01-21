Words in Action

Regular readers of my column will know that I’m fascinated by water, how it ‘remembers’ and ‘reacts’; however I frequently forget to implement my knowledge.

For this reason, as a refresher for all of us going into this new year, here’s a simple reminder of the importance of paying attention not just to how much water we drink, but also to what we think and talk about.

We’ve been brought up to believe that words cannot hurt us but this is completely untrue. In fact, the words we say have an immense impact on absolutely everything.

Studies by Japanese researcher Dr Masaru Emoto, have clearly demonstrated that words can actually do a lot of harm, to us, to those around us and to the environment. The photographs of his experiments clearly prove that words have so much power that they can even alter the molecular structure of water; a substance that covers at least 70 per cent of our planet’s surface and makes up some 65 per cent of the adult human body.

He showed us that water exposed to harmonious, classical music and positive affirmations produced brilliant, unique, diamond formations when frozen and analysed under a powerful microscope. His findings also indicated that prayer could transform ugly polluted water molecules into beautiful snowflake and diamond crystals after being blessed. In contrast, the images of the polluted water or water exposed to abusive words were visibly dark and daunting.

Masuru took water from different origins, distilled water, tap water from different cities, lakes, rivers etc and concluded that water has ‘memory’ and even our very intentions and thoughts will either resonate in harmony with the beauty of nature, or clash in grotesque distinction.

Let’s think about this for a moment: According to the National Science Foundation we have on average between 12,000 to 60,000 thoughts per day and approximately 80 per cent are negative and 95 per cent are repetitive. How is that reflecting in the water in our bodies? Not well according to Masuru. Simply by worrying or saying things like “I hate being late” carry an energy that is probably creating the same sinister looking images if observed under a microscope.

We can’t see inside ourselves so perhaps it’s hard to imagine what this actually means for us personally. I hope that by trying this following experiment at home it will help you watch your words in action.

Put some boiled rice into three separate jam jars. Label one jar with the words I LOVE YOU, another with I HATE YOU and the third, leave blank. Seal with the lid. Separate the jars (at least 30 cms apart) and say the corresponding words written on the jar directly to that jar, every day, for 30 days. (Completely ignore the unlabelled jar).

I found it difficult to insult the jar during this experiment but if you do try it, please send me your photos!

