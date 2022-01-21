WITH 2021 now behind us, we would have all experienced different challenges and or struggles, of course we have had some wonderful things happen too. Each of us has our own story to tell which is all relative. It is pretty clear that we cannot change the past but we can most certainly use it to help mould our future and make 2022 a better year. How do we do this?

Firstly, I always like to ask two poignant questions about the past; what have I learnt and what will I do differently next time?

Albert Einstein once said: ‘The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.’

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



So, the key is to use our past mistakes, errors of judgement, whatever it may be, as lessons in order and make changes for the better by simply doing things differently.

In order for things in your life to change, you have to change things currently in your life.

You may have already tried different ways and methods to achieve something you desire and feel despondent to the point of giving up, however, that is the most important time to shake off those shackles of fear and doubt and push on through.

If you fail at something it doesn’t make ‘you’ a failure, it simply means the thing you’ve tried has failed. If you keep trying you’ll eventually fail your way to success. Learning by your failings and mistakes will pave your way to your goal.

Thomas Edison was often ridiculed as he made thousands of attempts before creating the light bulb. When asked how he felt about his many failings during that time, his reply was “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”

He used his failures as lessons in how not to do something which we can all do in whatever we are trying to achieve in our lives.

So, what have you learnt in 2021 that will help you to progress to success in 2022? What lessons can you take to help yourself and others in order to elevate to new heights?

Life is as exciting as you choose it to be. If you’re not happy, content, fulfilled then think about making a change. These are bi-products of pursuing something with real purpose and creating a lifestyle you want for the benefit of you and those around you. Ask yourself what is important to you and decide whether it’s important enough to be committed or just interested. Commitment is key and will show itself if its importance is enough to add real value in your life.

Follow your bliss and do not concern yourself with other people’s negative opinions as its just their opinion and often has more do about them than you. The only opinion that really matters is that which you have of yourself.

You will find you are truly happiest when you’re in the process of achieving your goal. The journey is always the fun part when you look back so enjoy the progressive realisation of whatever dreams you have for 2022.

Look back on 2021 as a year of learning and use its teachings to launch you into 2022 with fresh eyes, renewed vigour and excitement.

Now is the time for you to allow things to start happening for you instead of to you, so take control and watch the miracles unfold.

Good luck!

Rob Shallis – www.robshallis.com

Robert Shallis’ opinions are his own and are not necessarily representative of those of the publishers, advertisers or sponsors.