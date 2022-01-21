Walking Dead go top, history made at Viñuela and we mourn a great loss

SUNDAY saw a triple header at Viñuela with the Walking Dead coming out top in both Hidromaster premier and Championship games, and Aston Viñuela (A) pipping Walking Dead (B) in the BAHA Irish Whiskey Cup game. Walking Dead ran out impressive 5-0 winners in the A team game, and followed it up with a 5-2 win in the B team game.

Plaudits to John Crumplin ex Brighton Legend who scored four goals. The cup game was much closer and was finally won by Viñuela 2-1 in the dying minutes of the games. The results see the Walking Dead top both leagues, and Aston Viñuela (A) will play Malaga (B) in the next round. Well done to evergreen Sheila Bella Clifford who became the first woman to captain a men’s side in a major competition in Spain. Well deserved.

Sad news over New Year that Patrick Van Dijk, co-founder of the Hidromaster group, the main sponsor of both football leagues on the Costa del Sol has passed away. We all send our condolences to the family, and thank Patrick for his vital contribution. A race night at the Harp & Shamrock in Fuengirola by Malaga WFC in Patrick’s memory raised €760.00 for Cudeca.

Focus on Benahavis WFC. Benahavis is one of the biggest clubs in southern Spain. Lead by Tony Ciffaldi, Benahavis WFC currently has two teams. They train on Tuesdays and Saturdays at the Polideportivo Benahavis. For all information on walking football and to find your local club please go to walkingfooty.com on Facebook. Next week Calahonda.