Victoria Boquerón de Plata 2022

Rincón de la Victoria Mayor, Francisco Salado, announced on Saturday, January 15th that the Boquerón de Plata for 2022 will be awarded to the actress Remedios Cervantes. The award was formally presented to Cervantes at the Madrid International Tourism Fair on Tuesday, January 18th.

Salado explained that Remedios Cervantes has lived in Rincón de la Victoria for many years: “During her childhood, when she spent the summer in La Cala Del Moral, and, as an adult, when she settled for twelve years in Rincón de la Victoria.” He continued: “from here she was able to combine her stage as an actress in the well-known Andalusian series ‘Arrayán’ as well as other jobs in Madrid”.

Cervantes in accepting the award said: “It is an honour to receive the Boquerón de Plata because I presume to be Boquerona (a fish of the sea) wherever I go, a pro Malaga with a corner soul. Rincón de la Victoria is part of my DNA

The Boquerón de Plata award was born with the idea of highlighting and extolling the professional and human work of people from Culture, Sports, Gastronomy or society in general who are related to Rincón de la Victoria. Previous winners include Salva Reina (actor and stand-up comedian) and Salvador Calvo (film director).

