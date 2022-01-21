Upcoming fun fundraisers in Teulada-Moraira will help the Akira Animal Sanctuary

THE Akira Animal Sanctuary is making sure that 2022 will be a great year for them and their residents.

“We have many different fun events planned,” said Akira’s president Lin di Stefano. “It’s going to be a busy time for us.”

Fundraisers begin with Akira’s popular two-day Antiques and Collectors event on January 28 and 29 between 10am and 3pm at Avenida del Port 19, next to the Akira charity shop.

February 12 sees a live auction at the Hill Top Sports Bar and Grill in Carrer Mostoles in La Sabatera (Teulada) with a percentage going to Akira. Goods should be dropped off between 10am and 12 noon, ready for the 1pm auctions.

“Items should have a €5 minimum starting price and – please – no clothing,” the organisers said.

A Quiz Night will be held on February 17 at the Hill Top Sports Bar and Grill at 7.30pm. The €10 donation to Akira includes a simple supper, and bookings are essential. To reserve a place, contact Christina on the [email protected] email address or ring 648 853 019.

A Girls Behaving Lunch, €28, with Pauline McGough entertaining, is scheduled for 12 noon on February 25 at Enzo in Moraira’s Plaza de la Iglesia.

To book, contact Debby on the [email protected] email address or ring 665 127 627.