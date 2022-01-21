Upcoming fun fundraisers in Teulada-Moraira will help the Akira Animal Sanctuary

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Upcoming fun fundraisers in Teulada-Moraira will help the Akira Animal Sanctuary
QUIZ NIGHT: Rack your brains on February 17 and help Akira Photo credit: Akira Animal Sanctuary

THE Akira Animal Sanctuary is making sure that 2022 will be a great year for them and their residents.

“We have many different fun events planned,” said Akira’s president Lin di Stefano. “It’s going to be a busy time for us.”

Fundraisers begin with Akira’s popular two-day Antiques and Collectors event on January 28 and 29 between 10am and 3pm at Avenida del Port 19, next to the Akira charity shop.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

February 12 sees a live auction at the Hill Top Sports Bar and Grill in Carrer Mostoles in La Sabatera (Teulada) with a percentage going to Akira.  Goods should be dropped off between 10am and 12 noon, ready for the 1pm auctions.

“Items should have a €5 minimum starting price and – please – no clothing,” the organisers said.

A Quiz Night will be held on February 17 at the Hill Top Sports Bar and Grill at 7.30pm.  The €10 donation to Akira includes a simple supper, and bookings are essential.  To reserve a place, contact Christina on the [email protected] email address or ring 648 853 019.


A Girls Behaving Lunch, €28, with Pauline McGough entertaining, is scheduled for 12 noon on February 25 at Enzo in Moraira’s Plaza de la Iglesia.

To book, contact Debby on the [email protected] email address or ring 665 127 627.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here