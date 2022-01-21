Unvaccinated woman with Covid in critical condition as her baby is saved by caesarean

A 26-year-old unvaccinated woman is in critical condition after catching Covid while pregnant.

An unvaccinated young woman, 26, who contracted Covid has had a caesarean and remains in critical condition at a hospital in Malaga.

The woman went to the emergency room of a private hospital located in Malaga capital a couple of weeks ago, and her situation is still critical. She has suffered multiple organ failures and is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU.)

According to various health sources, doctors fear for the young woman’s life.

The woman was 30 weeks pregnant when she went to the aforementioned hospital with symptoms compatible with Covid, following a test it was confirmed that she was infected.

Neither she nor her husband had been vaccinated against the virus and, last week, doctors performed a caesarean to save the couple’s baby as they considered that its life was in danger.

After the intervention, the mother’s condition worsened and the infection ended up leading to pneumonia, one of the most serious complications that Covid can cause.

This triggered a multi-organ failure that, if overcome, could leave various health issues. However, the newborn baby is in good condition, although weighs just 1.5 kilos (3.3 pounds.) The doctors managed to save the baby after acting quickly, according to sources.

In March 2020, the first pregnant woman, a nurse at a health centre, tested positive for Covid. It was the first case detected in the province and one of the first in Spain.

The woman, who was 23 weeks pregnant, went to the Maternal and Child Emergency Department with respiratory problems. It was confirmed that she was positive for Covid and, after getting worse, she was admitted to the hospital where a caesarean was performed.

