Torrox hiking trails

The Mayor, Óscar Medina, together with the Councilor for Sports, José Manuel Fernández, have presented the new hiking programme for 2022.

Included in the new programme are 13 routes that include the natural parks of Malaga and also through those of the neighbouring provinces of Granada and Cádiz.

Announcing the new programme Medina said: “Hiking is increasingly on the rise because it is a sport that is in tune with the environment, it takes us in and makes us discover nature, it is indicated for any age and at any level of physical condition.” He continued saying that hiking was a good way to spend leisure time as it also didn’t involve expensive or specialised equipment, and that the routes were suitable for everyone.

All the routes have been adapted for families with full information available on the route, its difficulty and suitability.

The first trail takes place Saturday, January 15, starting in the Arenales del Trevenque, in the Sierra de Nevada natural park, with a distance of 15 kilometres and of medium difficulty.

Those interested in participating can register until Friday by contacting the Department of Sports, located in the Municipal Sports Pavilion, on the phone 952 53 99 27, by email [email protected] or social networks.

