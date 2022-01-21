Today is Spain’s coldest day of the year

People are advised to wrap up warm on what is set to be the coldest day of the year, with the lowest minimum temperatures of the year throughout Spain.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) predicts that on Friday, January 21, a general decrease in the maximum temperatures can be expected on the Peninsula, except in the southeast, where there will be few changes.

January 21 is also the coldest day of the year if we consider the average temperatures in the Peninsula, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands. According to this data, the average temperature will be 7.9ºC, although the mild temperature in the Canary Islands brings this number up. If we removed the Canary Islands from the equation, the iciest day would have been January 15.

Perhaps some people would have thought that the coldest day of the year would be at the start of the month, as Storm Filomena occurred around this time, but this is not the case.

Not many people would be surprised to know that January is the coldest month of the year. Data from the period between 1991 and 2020 on the Peninsula tells us that the two coldest fortnights of the year are in January, followed by the first half of February and the second half of December.

The average data from these two fortnights throughout the country, including the islands, give us an average temperature of 8.4ºC and a minimum temperature of 4ºC.

