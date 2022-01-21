Tickling sensation inside a man’s ear was not what he expected

A New Zealand man felt a tickling sensation in his ear but never would have guessed the cause



Zane Wedding, a man from Auckland, in New Zealand, had a rather unusual experience, where a dead cockroach had to be removed from inside his ear. For three days he had been complaining about feeling a squirming sensation in one of his ears so eventually went to a doctor.

The New Zealander had been swimming last Friday, January 14, at his local swimming pool. Later that evening, after he had dozed off on his sofa, he woke up feeling his ear was blocked, and he thought he could feel something moving in there.

Having enough of the problem, on Saturday 15 he went to get his ear syringed, and was given antibiotics to help with any infection. He was instructed to use a hairdryer to dry the side of his head, and that he should go back again if he still felt something inside.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Immediately after, it felt way worse” Wedding explained. He revealed how he actually went deaf in the affected ear, and could not sleep that night. Jokingly he said the hairdryer had probably cooked the cockroach, “I’ve been cooking it with the hairdryer since Saturday”. He then managed to make an appointment to visit an ear specialist on Monday 16. She started to inspect his ear, with Wedding explaining, “Literally the second she looked, she said, ‘Oh my god, I think you have an insect in your ear'”

After a few minutes, using the combination of a pair of tweezers and a suction device, the specialist managed to remove the now-dead crustacean from his ear. As she said she had never extracted an insect from a patient’s ear before, Wedding gave her the dead cockroach as a souvenir, as reported by uk.news.yahoo.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.