Spanish family finds unpleasant surprise in nougat from popular brand

A Spanish family in Galicia was shocked to come across an extremely unpleasant surprise upon tucking into the nougat produced by a popular brand.

Dolores Mayo’s family lives in the small Galician town of Brion, and all members of the family are big fans of nougat (turrón). They have been buying the same type for years. However, once the Christmas period was over, they decided to try a new variety that looked delicious: brownie nougat.

When they opened the bar, they had a huge surprise, but not because the nougat was tasty, but rather because they came across a completely unexpected and very unpleasant surprise: a blue surgical glove mixed in with the chocolate nougat.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Dolores described the incident as “foul and disgusting” to La Voz de Galicia. She took the receipt for the purchase back to the supermarket where she had bought it to make a complaint and make sure that they did not sell any more nougat in such an awful condition.

The supermarket supported her completely. They returned her money and gave her another bar of nougat identical to the one she had bought, which turned out to be fine.

After the incident, Dolores tried to get in touch with the company that produced the turrón, but she had no luck – they did not answer her phone calls, nor did they respond to her voicemails. They did not even reply via email, at least not for a while.

Finally, thanks to Dolores’ insistence, the company responded to her complaint by assuring her that they felt “truly dismayed by this serious incident”, adding that “in order to carry out an exhaustive study, it would be very helpful for us to have the object found. Even though your explanations and the images you have sent seem to clearly indicate that it is a glove, we need to verify it”.

Dolores hopes to get more explanations and wants there to be better control of the products that are put up for sale.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.