Rincón peri-urban park development

Miguel Ángel Jiménez, Councillor for Town Planning and Major Projects in Rincón de la Victoria, has called for tenders for the drafting of plans to develop a new peri-urban park.

A budget of 337,960.05 euros has been set aside to cover the planning and the first phase of the development, as has land of 137,683 square meters for what is currently referred to as the Torre de Benagalbón peri-urban park.

The park will provide sports and leisure facilities for everyone. Sports wise there will be numerous facilities including exercise zones and a climbing wall. For the children play areas, a nature classroom and plenty of green spaces,. Nature and outdoor lovers get lakes and trails, viewpoints, a bird and astronomical observatory.

Jiménez explained that we are running a tender competition in an effort to enrich the proposals and ultimately the quality of the work that is carried out.

Francisco Salado, Rincón de la Victoria Mayor said: “it will become the great green lung of the city and the metropolitan area of Málaga. It will allow the people of Rincón de la Victoria to enjoy large spaces for walking, playing sports or disconnecting through its paths and green areas”.

