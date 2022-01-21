Puzzle Solutions Edition 1907

WORD SQUARE
afore, afro, after, fare, faro, fate, fatten, fatter, faun, fear, feat, fern, font, fore, fort, forte, fortunate, fortune, fount, four, fret, front, futon, often, raft, toft, tofu, tuft, turf.
FORTUNATE
WORD SPIRAL
1 Cosh; 2 Hock; 3 Kiwi; 4 Idle; 5 Echo; 6 Oust; 7 Tent; 8 Tale; 9 Eden; 10 Null; 11 Lisp; 12 Poet; 13 Tarn; 14 Neat; 15 Toss; 16 Ship.
TRIPOLI
QUICK QUIZ
1 René Descartes; 2 Derrick; 3 Catherine Howard; 4 Barre; 5 Roger Hargreaves; 6 The skin; 7 Paul Eddington; 8 Sonny; 9 American Civil War; 10 Garden of Eden.
LADDER
Dart, Dare, Dale, Dole, Dose, Dosh, Dash
CRYPTIC
Across: 7 Uproot; 8 Feline; 10 Shampoo; 11 Genie; 12 Flee; 13 Rates; 17 Might; 18 Page; 22 Error; 23 Mastery; 24 Modest; 25 Portia. Down: 1 Puts off; 2 Breaker; 3 Loops; 4 Reigned; 5 Giant; 6 Level; 9 Not at home; 14 Digress; 15 Talents; 16 New Year; 19 Seems; 20 Crude; 21 Estop.
QUICK
Across: 1 Fluff; 6 Catty; 9 Logical; 10 Ember; 11 Pearl; 12 Ethic; 13 Diocese; 15 Alb; 17 Edge; 18 Ramble; 19 Easel; 20 Dressy; 22 Mute; 24 SOS; 25 Habitat; 26 Decoy; 27 Turin; 28 Aunts; 29 Actress; 30 Stale; 31 Heart. Down: 2 Limpid; 3 Fleece; 4 For; 5 Piste; 6 Capital; 7 Alec; 8 Thrill; 12 Essay; 13 Deeds; 14 Ogres; 15 About; 16 Beret; 18 Repay; 19 Essence; 21 Robust; 22 Misuse; 23 Tartar; 25 Hoard; 26 Dial; 28 Ash.
ENGLISH/SPANISH CROSSWORD
Across: 1 Necklace, 7 Calor, 8 Enamorado, 9/20 Way out, 10 Allá, 11 Unless, 13 Afraid, 14 Ghosts, 17 Singer, 18 Taza, 22 Engalanar, 23 Dedos, 24 Arco iris. Down: 1 Nieta, 2 Charlar, 3 León, 4 Chains, 5 Claws, 6 Prayers, 7 Cosecha, 12 Dientes, 13 Almonds, 15 Spanner, 16 Beggar, 17 Study, 19 Atras, 21 Algo.
SUDOKU
EASY
HARD