Puzzle Solutions Edition 1907

WORD SQUARE

afore, afro, after, fare, faro, fate, fatten, fatter, faun, fear, feat, fern, font, fore, fort, forte, fortunate, fortune, fount, four, fret, front, futon, often, raft, toft, tofu, tuft, turf.
FORTUNATE

WORD SPIRAL

1 Cosh; 2 Hock; 3 Kiwi; 4 Idle; 5 Echo; 6 Oust; 7 Tent; 8 Tale; 9 Eden; 10 Null; 11 Lisp; 12 Poet; 13 Tarn; 14 Neat; 15 Toss; 16 Ship.
TRIPOLI

QUICK QUIZ

1 René Descartes; 2 Derrick; 3 Catherine Howard; 4 Barre; 5 Roger Hargreaves; 6 The skin; 7 Paul Eddington; 8 Sonny; 9 American Civil War; 10 Garden of Eden.

LADDER

Dart, Dare, Dale, Dole, Dose, Dosh, Dash

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Uproot; 8 Feline; 10 Shampoo; 11 Genie; 12 Flee; 13 Rates; 17 Might; 18 Page; 22 Error; 23 Mastery; 24 Modest; 25 Portia. Down: 1 Puts off; 2 Breaker; 3 Loops; 4 Reigned; 5 Giant; 6 Level; 9 Not at home; 14 Digress; 15 Talents; 16 New Year; 19 Seems; 20 Crude; 21 Estop.

QUICK

Across: 1 Fluff; 6 Catty; 9 Logical; 10 Ember; 11 Pearl; 12 Ethic; 13 Diocese; 15 Alb; 17 Edge; 18 Ramble; 19 Easel; 20 Dressy; 22 Mute; 24 SOS; 25 Habitat; 26 Decoy; 27 Turin; 28 Aunts; 29 Actress; 30 Stale; 31 Heart. Down: 2 Limpid; 3 Fleece; 4 For; 5 Piste; 6 Capital; 7 Alec; 8 Thrill; 12 Essay; 13 Deeds; 14 Ogres; 15 About; 16 Beret; 18 Repay; 19 Essence; 21 Robust; 22 Misuse; 23 Tartar; 25 Hoard; 26 Dial; 28 Ash.


ENGLISH/SPANISH CROSSWORD

Across: 1 Necklace, 7 Calor, 8 Enamorado, 9/20 Way out, 10 Allá, 11 Unless, 13 Afraid, 14 Ghosts, 17 Singer, 18 Taza, 22 Engalanar, 23 Dedos, 24 Arco iris. Down: 1 Nieta, 2 Charlar, 3 León, 4 Chains, 5 Claws, 6 Prayers, 7 Cosecha, 12 Dientes, 13 Almonds, 15 Spanner, 16 Beggar, 17 Study, 19 Atras, 21 Algo.

SUDOKU

EASY

Sudoku-Easy-1907


HARD

Sudoku-Hard-1907

WORDSEARCH

WORDSEARCH-1907

GOGEN

GOGEN-1907

CODEWORD

CODEWORD-1907

FUTOSHIKI

FUTOSHIKI-1907

ALPHAMUDDLE

ALPHAMUDDLE-1907

