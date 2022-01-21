Puzzle Solutions Edition 1907

WORD SQUARE

afore, afro, after, fare, faro, fate, fatten, fatter, faun, fear, feat, fern, font, fore, fort, forte, fortunate, fortune, fount, four, fret, front, futon, often, raft, toft, tofu, tuft, turf.

FORTUNATE

WORD SPIRAL

1 Cosh; 2 Hock; 3 Kiwi; 4 Idle; 5 Echo; 6 Oust; 7 Tent; 8 Tale; 9 Eden; 10 Null; 11 Lisp; 12 Poet; 13 Tarn; 14 Neat; 15 Toss; 16 Ship.

TRIPOLI

QUICK QUIZ

1 René Descartes; 2 Derrick; 3 Catherine Howard; 4 Barre; 5 Roger Hargreaves; 6 The skin; 7 Paul Eddington; 8 Sonny; 9 American Civil War; 10 Garden of Eden.

LADDER

Dart, Dare, Dale, Dole, Dose, Dosh, Dash

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Uproot; 8 Feline; 10 Shampoo; 11 Genie; 12 Flee; 13 Rates; 17 Might; 18 Page; 22 Error; 23 Mastery; 24 Modest; 25 Portia. Down: 1 Puts off; 2 Breaker; 3 Loops; 4 Reigned; 5 Giant; 6 Level; 9 Not at home; 14 Digress; 15 Talents; 16 New Year; 19 Seems; 20 Crude; 21 Estop.

QUICK

Across: 1 Fluff; 6 Catty; 9 Logical; 10 Ember; 11 Pearl; 12 Ethic; 13 Diocese; 15 Alb; 17 Edge; 18 Ramble; 19 Easel; 20 Dressy; 22 Mute; 24 SOS; 25 Habitat; 26 Decoy; 27 Turin; 28 Aunts; 29 Actress; 30 Stale; 31 Heart. Down: 2 Limpid; 3 Fleece; 4 For; 5 Piste; 6 Capital; 7 Alec; 8 Thrill; 12 Essay; 13 Deeds; 14 Ogres; 15 About; 16 Beret; 18 Repay; 19 Essence; 21 Robust; 22 Misuse; 23 Tartar; 25 Hoard; 26 Dial; 28 Ash.

ENGLISH/SPANISH CROSSWORD



Across: 1 Necklace, 7 Calor, 8 Enamorado, 9/20 Way out, 10 Allá, 11 Unless, 13 Afraid, 14 Ghosts, 17 Singer, 18 Taza, 22 Engalanar, 23 Dedos, 24 Arco iris. Down: 1 Nieta, 2 Charlar, 3 León, 4 Chains, 5 Claws, 6 Prayers, 7 Cosecha, 12 Dientes, 13 Almonds, 15 Spanner, 16 Beggar, 17 Study, 19 Atras, 21 Algo.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

WORDSEARCH

GOGEN

CODEWORD

FUTOSHIKI

ALPHAMUDDLE