Anti-Mandate protesters took to the streets in Austria as it became the first EU country to impose compulsory vaccinations and fines for not complying.

🗣 – 🇦🇹 #Austria Protests continue in Vienna, residents against forced vaccination. pic.twitter.com/Hq906bcxVg — Oleg But (@olegbut52) January 21, 2022

The expansion of the sixth wave of the pandemic seems to be slowing down, although there are doubts about whether the statistical data is reflecting the real picture of the transmission due to people not notifying the health services of a positive self-diagnostic test.

This is an issue that has been raised by several autonomous communities.

The incidence fell yesterday for the third consecutive day, but only by seven points to 3,279 cases, with a new peak of infections (157,447) and 162 more deaths.

The new numbers show that a large part of the communities still maintains a high rate of transmission, and forces remain cautious until the trend declines.

