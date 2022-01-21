Prince William to represent Queen in royal first for major new Global Britain project

Prince William will represent the Queen in a visit to Dubai for the first time in an official capacity.

At the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Prince William will represent the Queen in a visit to Dubai, UAE, on February 10.

On the day of the Duke of Cambridge’s visit, the UK will mark its National Day at the ongoing EXPO 2020 in Dubai.

During the National Day, the UK will take over the whole of the EXPO site to showcase talent coming from across Britain.

William will take part in the event and the celebrations, which are also set to feature the passing of the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay.

Her Majesty launched the tour of the Baton in October last year at an event that was held at the doorsteps of Buckingham Palace.

According to the palace, during his visit to Dubai, William will also highlight the relationship between the UK and the UAE, while using his trip t as an opportunity to engage with leaders from the Government, conservationists and young Emiratis.

His trip also provides an opportunity to showcase the Earthshot Prize on the world stage.

The Duke launched the initiative in October 2020 with hopes to inspire and promote solutions to the five biggest issues the Earth is facing.

