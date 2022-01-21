Pork Pie Plotters claim intimidation by senior whip

Rebel Tory MPs, known as the Pork Pie Plotters have threatened to release secret recordings of a discussion with the senior whip which they claim is proof of intimidation. According to reports they also have damaging text messages which could also be released.

The claim of intimidation, which has been denied by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson, comes only days before the senior civil servant published her report into the Downing Street parties. Officials within Downing Street are concerned that former pub landlady Sue Gray has uncovered damaging evidence.

Johnson’s closest allies insist that the Prime Minister can ride out the storm despite a growing chorus of MPs calling for a no confidence vote. According to Sky News, the mood has darkened within Whitehall amidst fears that Johnson will not be able to answer the questions that will arise out of the report.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Rebel MPs have seen a lull in their campaign to submit letters to the 1922 Committee Chair, Sir Graham Brady, however they believe that is because many of waiting to see what the report by Gray has to say. They believe many are poised to strike should the report be damming.

Johnson’s supporters remain firm with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss saying when questioned about “partygate” in Australia: “The prime minister has my 100% support. He is doing an excellent job. I want the prime minister to continue as long as possible and he is doing a fantastic job.”

According to a Daily Telegraph report, Ms Gray allegedly found an email that confirms allegations that concerns were raised over the event before it took place. The Guardian describes it as a “significant email”, The Times say it is a “critical email” and the reports claim a senior official warned Number 10 aide Martin Reynolds it broke lockdown rules.

The email is reported to have urged Mr Reynolds, who invited 100 Downing Street staff to “socially distanced drinks” in the garden and said “Bring your own booze”, to cancel the event.

Johnson has made repeated calls since the 20 May 2020 event was first highlighted, s to wait for Ms Gray’s report. The senior civil servant, 64, who famously took a career break to run a pub in “bandit country” in Northern Ireland, has interviewed dozens of Number 10 staffers as well as Mr Cummings.

Publication of details of the warning email in Ms Gray’s report would leave Mr Johnson in deep trouble over his claims that the 20 May gathering, which he says he attended for 25 minutes, was a “work event” and nobody told him it was against COVID-19 regulations.

Johnson’s supporters are likely to argue in his defence, that while Mr Reynolds was urged to cancel the party the report may conclude that the concerns were not raised with Mr Johnson.

With the Pork Pie Plotters claim of intimidation and blackmail by a senior whip, anticipation of the report has been heightened.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.