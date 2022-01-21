News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

Access given PEGO town hall is advancing with its plans to make the Old Quarter a pedestrian area. Municipal employees have begun by installing a retractable bollard in Calle de Antoni de Padua which will automatically descend to allow access to the vehicles of residents who live in the area.

Great designs JAVEA is making plans for a summer exhibition focusing on the life and work of the legendary couturier Cristobal Balenciaga who was born in San Sebastian in 1895 but moved to France in 1937. He died in Javea in 1972 where he had moved on his doctor’s orders.

All change AFTER almost eight months of modernisation at Benidorm’s principal Tram station, passengers planning to travel further on Line Nine will again be able to change trains there, regional rail operator FGV announced. At present they are having to do so at the Intermodal stop adjoining Benidorm’s bus station.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Free seats STATE broadcaster RTVE announced that tickets for the Benidorm Fest, which will select Spain’s Eurovision entry, will not be put on sale but will be free invitations. These will be distributed to Eurovision fan clubs OGAE and AEV, specialised media sectors, Benidorm town hall, the Generalitat and RTVE.

No solution COASTAL authority Costas raised objections to Calpe town hall’s plans to rehabilitate the dilapidated and abandoned Club de la Manzanera located at the water’s edge and designed by the late architect Ricardo Bofill. The proposed retaining wall “is not a solution,” Costas said, which also criticised access plans