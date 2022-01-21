Mum leaves young kids home ALONE to holiday with boyfriend.

A DISGRACED mum from the US leaves her young kids at home ALONE to go on holiday with her boyfriend, according to reports. The children were left to survive off of sweets, snacks and Uber Eats deliveries.

Schoolteacher Kerry Lyn Caviasca allegedly left her kids – who are both under the age of 12 – home alone from November 20 to November 22 in order to take a vacation with her boyfriend in Florida.

An alert was raised when Caviasca’s ex-husband tried contacting the children over those days but was unable to get hold of them. The man sent his father to the house to check on them, but he too was unable to reach the kids.

However, it wasn’t until December that police were informed of the events when the man went to the Watertown Police Department to report that his wife – who has primary custody of the children – may have left the kids home alone. The man also said that the children had missed school on Monday, November 22.

When pressed on whether they had indeed been left alone, initially the young children denied it to their dad, however, he didn’t believe them, according to court documents obtained by NBC Connecticut.

The dad, who had provided his kids with a phone as a gift in order to stay in contact, searched the mobile to see if there was any evidence to back up his feeling that something wasn’t right. And upon further inspection, he found that there had been several texts between the children and Caviasca from the weekend.

One revealed what Caviasca expected her kids to eat for dinner: “Just eat candy,” Caviasca wrote. “Whatever (sic) is downstairs.” She added “there’s so much downstairs” and “I’ll make it up to you,” according to court documents.

Police investigations found that Caviasca had indeed gone to Florida but she swore that they were under the care of her brother but cracked when officers told her about the kid’s grandfather turning up to check on them. She then finally admitted what she had done.

Caviasca was arrested on January 15 and was charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree, according to NBC Connecticut.

