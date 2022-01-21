Murcia man sets fire to home with his mother inside then attacks the police

A man in Murcia set fire to his home while his mother was still inside, then threw a machete at the police



The Local Police of Murcia have arrested a 40-year-old man of Spanish nationality, with the initials APM, who allegedly set fire to his house, in the town of El Palmar, with his mother still inside of it.

Police sources report that the incident occurred at around 2am on the morning of Thursday, January 20, in a duplex-type house in the aforementioned municipality. The detainee allegedly started the fire in the upper part of the building, while his mother was in the lower area. As a result, she was not badly hurt, and did not suffer from smoke inhalation.

Upon learning of the fire, Murcia Fire Brigade was deployed to the property, along with four officers from the Local Police force of Murcia. On arrival at the house, a man, noticing the police presence, threw a knife at one of them from inside, reportedly shouting, “I’m going to kill you”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The knife was a machete-type weapon, seized by the police, was approximately 50cm in length, with the blade alone measuring 36cm.