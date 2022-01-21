Judges reveal Novak Djokovic reasons for deportation decision

The deportation of Novak Djokovic made world headlines with a court rejecting his bid to stay in Australia, not the three judges involved reveal their reasons for their unanimous decision.

The hand written statement said that it was irrational for Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to seek the deportation of Djokovic due to concerns the unvaccinated Serbian star could pose a risk to public health and order.

In the ruling they said it was up to the minister to decide whether the presence of the star could put Australians in danger through the spread of the virus, as it was his decision to decide whether his presence could encourage anti-vax protests.

The statement also reveals how that star’s possible influence had on the decision, which could have on those yet to be vaccinated saying: “The possible influence on the second group comes from common sense and human experience: An iconic world tennis star may influence people of all ages, young or old, but perhaps especially the young and the impressionable, to emulate him. This is not fanciful; it does not need evidence.”

The judge’s statement provides an explanation that brings to an end possibly the most controversial episode in the history of the Australian Open, with the world’s No. 1 men’s champion forced to leave the country.

The will he won’t he ping pong battle was not well handled by either side, and the saga is from over with Djokovic looking to sue for damages. The court’s explanation will however, provide greater clarity on what claim he or others might have as it does whether there is any validity to the claim by Djokovic’s family who said it had been a political decision.

Under Australian law, Djokovic can be banned from the country for three years, though Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews hasn’t ruled out an exemption. “Any application will be reviewed on its merits,” she said earlier this week.

Tennis Australia have expressed regret that the visa dispute had distracted saying: “There are always lessons to learn, and we will review all aspects of our preparation and implementation to inform our planning — as we do every year. That process always starts once the Australian Open champions have lifted their trophies.”

Now that the judges reveal their reasons behind their decision to support the Government’s removal of Novak Djokovic’s visa, attention can turn to the competition which ends on January 31.

