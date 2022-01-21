Javea’s chief superintendent gives a rundown of Policia Local operations in 2021

JAVEA’S Policia Local were required to take action 9,083 times during 2021.

This was 10 per cent more than during the previous year, revealed the force’s chief superintendent Jose Antonio Monfort.

Forty-one per cent of the Policia Local’s involvement with the public last year – on a total of 3,617 occasions – centred on law enforcement, said the police chief, who explained that a 40 per cent increase in complaints about noise was partly responsible for the increased number of times officers were needed, especially during the summer months.

Another 1,684 callouts ranged from health emergencies, opening up locked properties, supervising persons living alone, dealing with Diogenes Syndrome (homes overflowing with rubbish and collected items) and animals.

Traffic control, road accidents and fines were responsible for 1,819 Policia Local actions and intervening in public safety issues and keeping the peace for a further 1,543