Italy BANS anti-vaxxers from non-essential shops and buying certain goods

Italy has once again limited activities for anti-vaxxers, banning them from non-essential shops and from purchasing non-essential goods.

Today, January 21, Italy has imposed a decree law that lists the few services and establishments of essential goods that can be accessed without a Covid passport.

Under the new regulations signed today by the Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, most stores in the country will require proof of a health certificate. This means that as of February 1, those who have not wanted to be vaccinated will only be able to enter supermarkets, pharmacies, opticians, pet stores and gas stations, in addition to the fact that they will only be able to acquire essential consumer goods.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Government sources explained that random checks will be carried out in establishments.

The list confirms the exclusion of tobacconists for the unvaccinated, as well as post offices and banks – not even to withdraw retirement pensions.

On the other hand, access to health and veterinary centres will always be allowed, as well as to police stations “for the prevention and reporting of infractions.”

The measures will come into force on February 1 – the same day that the duration of the green pass will also change from 9 to 6 months.

Italy also introduced the requirement of the vaccine for everyone over the age of 50, which will come into force as of February 15.

The reinforced certificate, which is achieved with the complete schedule of vaccinations, having overcome the disease and the booster dose at 6 months, has also been mandatory to access public transport since January 10.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.