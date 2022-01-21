Italian senate Zoom meeting interrupted by ‘Final Fantasy’ porn video

The Italian senate was interrupted in the middle of a Zoom meeting by someone who managed to transmit a ‘Final Fantasy’ porn video.

The Italian senate thought they had seen it all until a videoconference was interrupted by the image of a naked woman in a porn video. The senators, who were accompanied by the winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics, Giorgio Parisi, were left speechless.

The Zoom meeting had been the target of an attack made by a hacker who had blocked the participants’ computers in order to share a video of Tifa Lockhart, the protagonist of Final Fantasy VII, a Japanese production belonging to the hentai genre, a very popular type of manga with explicit sexual content.

The senators and the scientist were surprised not only by the video, but also because the hacker dared to introduce himself, using the name of Alex Spence.

An experienced hacker, Spence was able to keep the animated sexual images on the screen for 30 seconds. That was the time needed for one of the senators to seek help from a computer technician who was able to cut the signal and stop the explicit images from being shown.

Although the pornographic video was taken down quickly, more time was needed to remove Alex Spence from the session. Several minutes passed, which must have been unbearable for senator María Laura Mantovani, who decided to make a formal complaint, stating: “yes, I’m reporting it to the police” because “suddenly, a porn film was transmitted on the monitor of the conference we were having”.

The senator then went on to describe what happened: “this afternoon there was a very serious incident, a real attack for which I express the utmost contempt. During an online conference, someone secretly interrupted by transmitting a video with pornographic content. I went on to report the person responsible.”

