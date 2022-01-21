Introducing the world’s longest suspension bridge

The longest suspension bridge in the world is about to be opened in Turkey



One of the world’s latest engineering feats is being unveiled at the FITUR 2022 fair in Madrid this week as Turkey presents what will be the longest suspension bridge in the world. It is called ‘1915 Çanakkale’, or is also known as the ‘Dardanelles Bridge’.

It is located south of the cities of Gelibolu and Lapseki, crossing the Dardanelles Strait, about 10 km south of the Sea of ​​Marmara. At a length of 4,608 metres it will connect Malkara with Canakkale, forming a new alternative for the passage of the Strait of Istanbul.

The project is an important part of the new 324km Kınali-Tekirdag – Canakkale-Savastepe motorway project. In this project, when all this road is connected with the Gebze-Izmir road, the road chain rings around Marmara will be merged.

Cultural interaction as well as trade relations with European countries, the Balkans and especially Greece, and Bulgaria, will be positively affected.

With the connection of the Kınalı-Tekirdag-Canakkale-Savastepe motorway to the Gebze-Izmir motorway around Balıkesir, the distance between tourist centres such as Izmir, Aydın, and Antalya with European countries will be shortened, and the tourism sector will be improved.

Istanbul’s heavy transit traffic load between Europe and Anatolia will also be lightened, playing a very important role with the aim of improving roads throughout the country. This was foreseen in the Vision 2023 Master Plan, the document of Istanbul’s national development movement, as reported by 20minutos.es.

