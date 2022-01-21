How to get Spanish nationality. And if you are married to a Spanish

If you live legally in Spain for several years you can apply for the Spanish Nationality, by residency.

At White Baos Abogados we could assist you on the whole process and application.

Also, if you are married to a Spanish National, you will only be asked to be legally resident in Spain for 1 year.

The process could take long time, and it is essential to try to get the relevant documents for the application.

Documents

To apply for the Spanish Nationality, you will need to provide with several documents, like:

.-criminal records,

.-prove enough means

.-if you are married to a Spanish national, you will need to prove is: with the certificate of the marriage, padron, etc.

At the end of the process, you will be asked, once your application is approved, to swear the Spanish nationality, that means, swears or promises to respect the Spanish legal system, etc.

