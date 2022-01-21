Formal offer of £28m made for purchase of Championship crisis-club

The administrators of Championship club Derby County are believed to have received a formal offer of £28m



Having entered administration last September, Sky Bet Championship club Derby County could be on the verge of rescue, at a time when their financial situation has allegedly become critical.

It is believed that Carlisle Capital, the private investment firm that originally made an offer for the Rams last year, has returned today, Friday, January 21, with a new formal offer to Quantum, the administrators.

An offer in the region of £28million is alleged to have been made, which is the price that was being asked. Adam Binnie, Carlisle capital’s vice-president, is thought to be behind the bid.

This bid seems to have been made despite the fact that both Wycombe Wanderers and Middlesbrough have made legal claims against Derby, which if successful, would involve extra liabilities for any potential buyer.

The PA news agency has reported that Derby’sPride Park stadium is not thought to be included in the deal. Mel Morris, the former Rams chairman owns the stadium.

Quantum administrators had been asked by the EFL to produce a funding plan by February 1. In a statement yesterday, Thursday 20, they stated that the administrators had admitted they could run out of money by the end of this January, and asked them to name a preferred bidder.

