FERIARCO, Motril brotherhood art fair

The return of the brotherhoods is getting closer according to the Motril City Council, who came together with Association of Brotherhoods and Brotherhoods of Holy Week to present the third edition of the Cofrade de Motril Art Fair (FERIARCO).

The formidable monographic exhibition of cofrade art and aesthetics will take place once again bringing together the main Andalusian musical ensembles on February 5 and 6 at the Fábrica de Nuestra Señora del Pilar.

The Mayor of Motril, Luisa García Chamorro, is enthusiastic about the event saying: “It is a clear sign that Motril has a lot to offer as a cultural and tourist destination, the city having the capacity to do things of great depth and importance that transcend beyond our own region.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Manuel Terrón, the President of the Association of Brotherhoods, launched a hopeful message for the future of this celebration saying that “it further fans the flame of hope for a return to normality after a long break of two years.”

The curator of this great cultural event, Carlos Vázquez, said: “The event will bring together image makers, painters, embroiderers, miniature steps, goldsmiths, carvers and numerous artists from all over the national territory who will show great artisanal jewels”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.