Most French Covid restrictions to come to an end in February

The end of most French Covid restrictions will happen in February, the government has announced today, 21 January. The curbs were out in place to stop the spread of the Omicron variant but even as the country registers more than 400,000 infections over the past 24 hours, it is still planning on letting them go.

“There is a hopeful evolution, although we do not ignore the tensions in our health system,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex said in an appearance together with Health Minister Olivier Véran.

Despite there still being high numbers of hospitalised people, the lessening of the French Covid restrictions is justified by the behaviour of the virus, the prime minister said. He spoke of the Omicron variant being less serious than Delta but still warned that it is “not just simple flu”, as it is creating many more hospitalisations than a normal flu season.

France has been registering more than 300,000 infections daily for more than a week and today, for the third consecutive day, there were more than 400,000.

Castex explained that, as of February 2, capacity restrictions are eliminated if the public can stand; Teleworking at least three times a week will not be mandatory as it has been up to now; nor will people be obliged to wear a mask outdoors.

Likewise, from February 16, it will be possible to consume standing up in bars and restaurants, as well as on transport. The nightclubs, closed since the beginning of last December, will reopen.

In addition, he warned that the controversial vaccination pass, which leads to a de facto mandatory immunization, will come into force next Monday the 24th if it is validated by the Constitutional Council.

Castex also mentioned that, if the numbers of infections and hospitalised patients are favourable, the vaccination pass would no longer be applied, along with the last French Covid restrictions.

France has about 80% of its population vaccinated, one of the highest percentages in Europe, as reported by 20 minutos.

